Kremlin: Russian, US envoys to be back at work after consultations, if it is expedient

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov and US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan will be back at work after consultations when it id expedient for the development of the Russian-US relations, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"Typically, ambassadors return after consultations in their capitals based on considerations of expediency. We see that the current relations are at their lowest. The unfriendly measures that have been taken against our country have certain consequences. And our country implements certain measures in response. There are certain contacts, including Patrushev-Sullivan contacts that took place yesterday and that address this situation," Peskov explained. "If it is considered expedient after that, then the ambassadors will probably be back and continue performing their duties."