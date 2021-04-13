Sweden Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over cyberattacks — minister

STOCKHOLM, April 14. /TASS/. Russia’s ambassador to Sweden has been summoned to the kingdom’s Foreign Ministry over alleged cyberattacks against the Swedish Sports Confederation in December 2017 - May 2018, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

"Unacceptable serious breaches of data secrecy against the Swedish Sports Confederation, that violates existing norms. The Russian ambassador was summoned to the MFA to give an explanation," she wrote.

The Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement on Tuesday that it had discontinued the investigation into cyberattacks against the Swedish Sports Confederation, allegedly carried out by Russia between December 2017 and May 2018. The case was discontinued due to the lack of the necessary preconditions for taking legal proceedings abroad or extradition to Sweden.

The investigation was carried out by Swedish Security Service, under the direction of a prosecutor from the National Security Unit and in cooperation with security services of several other nations. According to the statement, the attack reportedly resulted in leaks of personal information about Swedish athletes, such as their medical data.

Moscow has repeatedly rejected reports of alleged Russian cyberattacks. Russian diplomats have on many occasions reiterated Russia’s proposal to create a transparent, safe and inclusive system of global information security.