Unidentified aircraft violates Belarus’ state border from Poland

MINSK, April 13. /TASS/. An unidentified aircraft violated Belarus’ border from Poland’s territory and Minsk demands Warsaw probe into this incident, the press service of the Belarusian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"At 20:45 local time on April 12, an unidentified aircraft violated Belarus’ state border in the airspace from Poland’s territory and later returned to Poland," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

Following this incident, the Belarusian defense ministry on Tuesday summoned Poland’s defense attache. "It was said to him that Belarus demands a probe into this incident be conducted and the Belarusian side be informed about its results," the ministry said.