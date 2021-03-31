Russian embassy in Australia warns sanctions will trigger consequences

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Embassy in Australia has warned of possible consequences of the Australian authorities’ move to impose restrictions against Moscow, the Russian diplomatic mission said in a statement published on Wednesday.

"It’s quite clear that our Australian partners slapped new anti-Russian sanctions due to the reasons, which have no relation either to the situation around Crimea and Ukraine or bilateral relations between Australia and Russia. It’s also obvious that the practical effect of these sanctions, like all the previous ones, tends towards zero. However, this unprovoked unfriendly gesture against Russia will certainly trigger consequences," the statement said.

On March 30, Australia imposed sanctions against one Russian individual and four Russian companies over construction of the Crimean Bridge. The decision on the restrictions was made in coordination with Canada and aligned with action taken by the United Kingdom and European Union, the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade stated. The sanctions lists over Ukraine currently include 168 individuals and 52 legal entities.

The Russian Embassy in Australia views Canberra’s sanctions against Russian citizens and companies over construction of the Crimean Bridge as an unfriendly move, Press Attache Ilya Roschenkov said.