UN Security Council to hold extraordinary meeting on North Korea on March 30

According to the source, it is expected that it will be held in a closed format

UN, March 27. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will meet on Tuesday, March 30, for an extraordinary closed consultation over Pyongyang's missile launches, a diplomatic source in the Security Council told TASS on Friday.

According to the source, the discussion was requested by France on behalf of the European members of the Council (France, Great Britain, Estonia, Ireland, Norway). It is expected that it will be held on Tuesday in a closed format, the source said.

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan on Thursday for the first time since March 29, 2020. The test-launches were registered by Japan’s Coast Guard and confirmed by the South Korean and US militaries.

According to the data of Japan’s Defense Ministry, the two missiles flew to a range of about 450 km, climbing to the highest flight point of less than 100 km. They fell outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone. Meanwhile, the South Korean military reported that the missiles had climbed to the highest point of 60 km and flown to a range of about 430 km.

On Friday, Pyongyang confirmed that it had tested two new tactical guided missiles on March 25. A report published in the central newspaper Rodong Sinmun said that the new missiles, which can carry a charge weighing up to 2.5 tonnes, flew about 600 km before crashing at a given point in the Sea of Japan.

Pyongyang's launch of missile was self-defense amid US-South Korean drills - KCNA
"In the current situation, when South Korea and the United States are constantly conducting dangerous military exercises, we had to gather military forces to reliably protect the security of our state," secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea said
Press review: Seoul, Moscow strengthen ties and will Suez bottleneck affect gas prices
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, March 26
Russian duo of Sinitsyna and Katsalapov in lead at 2021 FIS World Championship
The duo of Russian athletes was awarded 88.15 points for their performance today and the couple is now set to perform their final ice dance on Saturday
Russia begins building emergency response and rescue vessels for Northern Sea Route
The vessels will be ready by 2023-2025
Russia will react accordingly to Canadian sanctions, says Kremlin
On Wednesday, Canada introduced sanctions against nine Russian officials over the situation around blogger Alexey Navalny
US company violates Sputnik V patent rights, says Russian Direct Investment Fund
Soyuz-2.1b rocket with OneWeb communication satellites launched from Vostochny cosmodrome
It will take almost four hours for the spacecraft to be taken out by the upper stage
State Duma passes law allowing Putin to run for president again
It makes Putin eligible for two more presidential terms
Russian delegation slams UNHRC resolution on Syria as ‘utterly biased’
Apart from Russia, Armenia, Bolivia, China, Cuba and Venezuela opposed the resolution as well
Three servicemen die in Tu-22 bomber incident at airfield near Kaluga
A commission of Russia’s Aerospace Force has been sent to the scene to establish the causes of the incident
Russia to start scheduled air service with Germany from April 1
Donetsk militia shoots down Ukrainian army drone
The drone was used for adjusting mortar fire
Canada slaps sanctions on nine Russian officials over Navalny
The sanctions list includes Russia’s FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration of Russia Sergei Kiriyenko, Director of the National Guard Viktor Zolotov, and other officials
EU, US agree to join efforts in addressing "Russia’s confrontational behavior"
At the same time, both sides declared that they are ready to engage with Russia on issues of common interest and to encourage Russia to abandon confrontational approaches
Sputnik V is the only Russian vaccine undergoing EU review — European Medicines Agency
On March 4, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) reported that the rolling review of the Russian jab had begun
Biden may need rifts in relations with Russia, China due to problems inside US — analyst
Domestic politics in the United States is traditionally far more important than foreign, the analyst noted
Construction of Nord Stream 2 to be finalized this year, says Gazprom
The works have been fulfilled by 90-92%, according to Gazprom's chairman
Russia’s first electric airplane to be displayed at MAKS 2021 air show
Moscow tells NATO to deal with own problems
Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a press conference following a two-day meeting of the NATO foreign ministers that Moscow allegedly "undermines and destabilizes its neighbours," continues to ramp up its military power and engages in "violent oppression of political dissent"
Lebanon to begin Sputnik V vaccination on March 30
First vaccine shots will be administered to employees of the national air carrier
Navalny’s health significantly deteriorated in prison, lawyer says
According to the lawyer, Navalny suffers from strong back pains and cannot step on one foot , which hurts and partially lost sensitivity
Russian security chief warns US would be to blame for ‘tough days’ with Moscow
Nikolai Patrushev stressed that Russia had not taken any hostile steps against the United States
Sputnik V batch to arrive in Lebanon from UAE on March 25
According to Chairman of the Lebanese-Russian Business Council Jacques Sarraf, the plane will deliver a consignment of the Russian drug that will be used to vaccinate Lebanese citizens against coronavirus
Russia to respond to Canada’s sanctions shortly — diplomat
On Wednesday, the Canadian government imposed sanctions against nine Russian high-level officials
Zircon hypersonic missile successfully completes flight trials - source
According to the source, state trials will begin in May or June
Russian defense minister arrives in Myanmar on official visit
The sides will discuss the issues of military and military-technical cooperation, as well as the situation in the Asia-Pacific Region
North Korea could have launched copies of Russian Iskander missiles, says Japanese expert
North Korea launched two ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan on Thursday for the first time since March 29 last year
Second flight of Russia’s newest Il-112V military transport plane due March 30 — source
Kremlin says more sanctions over Navalny’s health complaints would be absurd
Lawyer Olga Mikhailova said after visiting Navalny in the penal colony that her client’s health had worsened seriously
Russia’s UN envoy advises those talking about Russian troops in Libya to "look in mirror"
Earlier, UN experts delivered a report alleging that Russia violates the arms embargo on Libya, despite the fact that the Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly dismissed those allegations
Europe plans to become world’s biggest vaccine producer by summer, Macron says
In Macron's words, the sector of vaccinations is witnessing "a world war of a new type"
Sputnik V most recognizable vaccine in 9 countries of the world, says poll
According to the poll outcome, 54% of all respondents named Russia as the most trustworthy vaccine producer
Two MiG-31 jets make first-ever flight over North Pole
Earlier, the Pacific Fleet’s commander, Admiral Sergey Avakyants, said that groups of long-range interceptors MiG-31 had entered duty in the Arctic
Russian Navy frigate to test-launch Tsirkon hypersonic missiles in Barents Sea
After the combat exercises in the Barents Sea, the frigate will return to its home naval base of Severomorsk
Russia expects WHO, EU to approve Sputnik V vaccine
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also noted that "the number of positive responses from foreign officials is growing and media outlets are publishing more unbiased information about the Russian vaccine"
Russia warns UN about West’s dangerous policy of neocolonialism
Spokesperson for the Russian permanent mission to the UN Stepan Kuzmenkov added that Russia believes it is fair "to raise the issue of not only offering apologies for committed evil deeds but also of paying compensation for the moral and material damage dealt to African states"
Russia’s Mishina and Galliamov win World Championship gold in pairs figure skating
The athletes received 227.59 points in total for their short program and free skate
West clearly seeks to contain and suppress Russia, says Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that Russia valued cultural and humanitarian exchanges with other countries but opposed attempts to impose values on others
Three Russian nuclear subs surface from under Arctic ice for first time, says Navy chief
A comprehensive Arctic expedition, Umka-2021, is underway in the area of the Franz Josef Land archipelago, the Alexandra Land Island and the adjacent waters with the participation of the Russian Geographical Society, the admiral reported
Admiral Gorshkov frigate fires cruise missiles at target on Novaya Zemlya
The Admiral Gorshkov was commissioned in July 2018
Seoul, Moscow to expedite Putin's visit to South Korea
The Russian top diplomat also invited the South Korean foreign minister to visit Moscow
Trials confirm effectiveness, safety of EpiVacCorona vaccine — Russian watchdog
All volunteers who received both vaccine doses developed antibodies to the antigens contained in the vaccine
Press review: Putin, Xi to counter Biden and can Moscow slap effective sanctions on West
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, March 23
‘Lies’: Diplomat blasts NATO chief’s remark Russia refuses dialogue with alliance
There was a proposal for holding a concrete discussion, with experts, including military ones, Maria Zakharova said
Russia, Turkey agree to take steps to ensure ceasefire in Idlib, media reports say
On March 23, a source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry told TASS that a meeting had been held at the ministry with Russian Ambassador to Turkey Alexei Yerkhov in regard to shelling in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation area, and Ankara expressed concerns to the Russian diplomat over the situation in Idlib
Press review: NATO top diplomats meet and Netanyahu eyes coalition with Islamists
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, March 25
Russia may create digital travel card for international flights in EAEU, says source
The Ministry of Transport is discussing this issue with airlines, a source in one of the Russian airlines noted
Emergency beyond crew control seen as possible cause of Kaliningrad helicopter crash
Criminal case has been launched into violation of flight safety rules
Two rescued, one missing after helicopter crash in Russia’s Baltic exclave — ministry
Crew error and technical fault are currently being considered as possible causes of the incident
US to break contracts with Russia in high tech sphere, says deputy PM
Reuters reported late last year citing its sources that the Washington administration is ready to declare 89 Chinese and 28 Russian companies, including the ones working in the aerospace industry, as entities linked to the armed forces of the relevant countries
Russian Navy guided missile frigate to strike enemy sea targets in Arctic drills
The frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov is among the Northern Fleet’s most advanced warships
