Opposition march in central Yerevan over

YEREVAN, March 10. /TASS/. The opposition march that started after a protest rally in front of the Armenian parliament building has finished, TASS reports from the site.

Several thousand people marched across central streets of Yerevan and returned to the parliament.

The march was held peacefully and without any incidents. Protesters sometimes chanted slogans. Some cars welcomed them by hooting. The march was followed by the police.

Several hundred people are still staying near the parliament building now. Police officers are on duty around the building.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared earlier that the controversial decree on dismissal of Chief of the General Staff Onik Gasparyan had entered into force. The president had neither signed the decree, nor appealed it at the Constitutional Court. Gasparyan slammed his resignation as unconstitutional and promised to challenge it. At the same time, the president submitted the law on military service and the status of a service member, which determines the procedure for appointment and resignation of a chief of the General Staff, to the court for review.

The opposition calls for Gasparyan to remain in his position.