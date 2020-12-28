Over 1 mln people recover in Poland after coronavirus

WARSAW, December 28. /TASS/. The number of patients in Poland who have recovered after being infected with the coronavirus has reached more than 1 mln, the Ministry of Health reported on Monday.

At the end of the last day, the Ministry of Health reported 5,766 recovered, 3,211 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths. In total, starting from March 4, when the first case of coronavirus was detected in the republic, 1,261,010 people were infected with it, 27,147 died, 1,005,376 recovered. In recent weeks, the number of new infections did not exceed 15,000 per day.

In Polish hospitals, about 17,000 patients with coronavirus are now housed, 1,599 of them are connected to mechanical ventilation devices. More than 141,000 people are in quarantine. At the moment, the country has 35,200 beds for COVID-19 patients and 3,000 ventilators.

Poland maintains the pandemic regime announced by the authorities in March. From December 28 to January 17, a nationwide quarantine is in effect in the country. Cultural institutions, sports complexes, hotels, ski slopes and shops are closed, with the exception of food, household stores and pharmacies. People are encouraged to stay at home and work remotely. A mask regime has been introduced throughout the country, restaurants, cafes and bars are only open to take away. Gathering in groups of more than five people is prohibited.

On Sunday, vaccination of the population began in Poland. First, vaccinations are given to medical workers, after them - the elderly aged 60 and over. From January 15, everyone will be added to the waiting list. It is reported that vaccinations will be given in two stages, free, and voluntary. All vaccinated will be issued a certificate and an electronic code confirming the fact of vaccination and making it possible not to comply with a number of current restrictions.

