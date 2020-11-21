Trump stresses importance of G20 work to restore economic growth, to overcome pandemic

WASHINGTON, November 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump discussed with G20 leaders the need to work together to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and reaffirmed the importance of dialogue for future economic growth, the White House press service said in a statement on Saturday.

"President Donald J. Trump participated in the first day of the virtual G20 Leaders Summit on November 21, 2020. President Trump discussed with other world leaders the need to work together to restore strong economic growth and jobs as we overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. During his remarks, President Trump highlighted how the United States marshaled every resource at its disposal to respond to the crisis," the White House press service said.

Trump also mentioned actions and safety measures the United States had taken "to protect the vulnerable" as well as about "pioneer groundbreaking treatments," developments of vaccines and therapies "at record-setting speed, which will save millions of lives."

"President Trump also reaffirmed the importance of the G20 working together for future economic growth and prosperity," the press service reported.