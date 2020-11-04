Trump has predictable lead in Oklahoma

NEW YORK, November 4. /TASS/. Incumbent US President Donald Trump has predictably secured a lead in the presidential race in Oklahoma (7 electoral votes), Fox News and CNN reported.

After 10% of the ballots have been counted, Trump is winning more than 62%, while Democrat Joe Biden garnered over 36%.

Since 1948, Oklahoma has been solidly Republican, with the sole exception of Democrat Lyndon Johnson in 1964. In the 2016 election, Trump clinched 65% of the votes in Oklahoma, while then Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton received 28.9%.

Winning this state gives a candidate seven electoral votes out of 270 needed to secure the presidency.