Talks on Nagorno-Karabakh to take place in Geneva, Moscow, on October 8, 12

PARIS, October 7. /TASS/. OSCE Minsk group co-chair nations France, Russia and the US will hold negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh on October 8 in Geneva and on October 12 in Moscow, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian announced Wednesday.

He did not disclose at what level the negotiations will take place.

"Currently, we have achieved no results. The negotiations [of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair nations] have been underway for 11 days already. One round will take place in Geneva tomorrow; the other one will take place on Monday in Moscow. WE hope that this will lead to negotiations between the fighting sides directly," Le Drian noted.

Negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh peace settlement have been going within the OSCE Minsk Group, co-chaired by France, Russia and the US, since 1992. On October 1, the leaders of the three co-chair nations adopted a statement on Nagorno-Karabakh. The leaders condemned the escalation of violence and called for immediate ceasefire.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.