One civilian killed, three injured in shelling of Azerbaijan’s Barda

BAKU, October 5. /TASS/. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan reported on civilian dead and three injured as a result of shelling of the city of Barda.

"During the shelling of the city of Barda, Shakhriyar Mekhtiyeva was killed by shrapnel, three more people were injured and hospitalized," the Office said. According to the report, the shells hit downtown Barda and the vicinity of the Barda District hospital.

"A criminal case has been initiated over corresponding clauses of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan," the Office added. Previously, it disclosed that 24 civilians have been killed and 121 have been injured since the beginning of the recent escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The office reported that Armenia continues shelling settlements in several districts of Azerbaijan surrounding the Nagorno-Karabakh region, adding that the civilian infrastructure has been severely damaged.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.