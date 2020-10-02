Death toll from COVID-19 in Africa exceeds 36,000, reports WHO

PRETORIA, October 2. /TASS/. More than 19, 100 confirmed coronavirus cases were registered in African countries in the past two days, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 1.489 million, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Friday.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases in Africa currently stands at 1,489,197, with 19,142 cases confirmed during the past two days. The number of coronavirus-associated deaths amounts to 36,085, with 531 fatalities registered in the past 48 hours. More than 1.2 million patients have recovered.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of Africa’s coronavirus cases and fatalities - 676,084 and 16,866, respectively. Egypt is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus-associated deaths and cases - 5,946 and 103,317, respectively. As many as 1,741 coronavirus-related deaths were reported from Algeria.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus cases (59,001 cases and 1,112 fatalities). Next is Ghana (46,656 cases and 301 deaths).

According to the latest statistics, over 34,508,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,028,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 25,684,670 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.