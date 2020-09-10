China ready to expand SCO cooperation on fight against COVID-19

BEIJING, September 10. /TASS/. Members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) must continue implementing joint mechanisms of fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic, and China is ready to expand cooperation in this sphere, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday during a session of the SCO Foreign Ministers Council in Moscow.

"China is ready to expand multilateral cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, we are ready to continue promoting the creation of joint prevention and control mechanisms in border regions," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quotes Wang Yi as saying. "It is necessary to aid the common policy of the international community on combating the coronavirus together, denouncing politicization and labelling, as well as incorrect words and actions that hinder the global fight against the pandemic."

The minister noted that after China develops and begins to use the COVID-19 vaccine, China is ready to focus on the needs of SCO member states.

Last week, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said during a briefing that Chinese pharmaceutical companies had developed nine vaccines against the novel coronavirus that are currently at the clinical trials stage and will soon be available to all countries.

A session of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers took place in Moscow on September 9-10. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a regional international association, which includes Russia, India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Mongolia, Iran, Afghanistan and Belarus act as observers within the organization. Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka have SCO partner status.