South Ossetia wants to demonstrate evidence of Georgian genocide to global community

TSKKHINVAL, August 7. /TASS/. South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov on Friday demanded to grant his country access to global platforms, saying that it has sufficient evidence proving the genocide of Ossetians by Georgia.

On August 7 and 8, the former Georgian republic is remembering victims of Georgia’s 2008 aggression against South Ossetia.

Bibilov called upon the global community to give South Ossetia a chance "to speak at the UN and other international platforms in order to show and tell the truth."

"South Ossetia has sufficient patience and time and enough facts for the international community to find courage and eventually recognize the genocide of Ossetians, to recognize Georgia’s attempt to eliminate the Ossetian ethnic group," Bibilov said at a memorial event in the capital Tskhinval.

The president also called upon the international community to bring to justice those guilty of killing South Ossetians between 1989 and 2008.

"We will demand that Georgia recognize South Ossetia, recognize the genocide of Ossetians and sign a memorandum on the non-use of force," the president said.

On August 8, 2008 Georgia mounted an overnight armed attack against South Ossetia. Russia intervened to protect civilians and its peacekeepers. In the five-day armed clash, more than one thousand people, including 72 Russian peacekeepers, lost their lives. On August 26, 2008 Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.