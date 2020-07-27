US State Department confirms closure of consulate general in China’s Chengdu

NEW YORK, July 27. /TASS/. US Department of State confirmed that the US consulate general in Chinese city of Chengdu ceased operations Monday, according to the Associated Press report.

Department of State announced that the mission closed at 10:00 local time. According to the AP report, the US diplomatic agency expressed its regret in regards to closure of the consulate, adding that other missions in China will continue to operate.

Earlier, Chinese television reported that the consulate downed the US flag due to the closure.

On July 21, Washington demanded China to close its consulate general in Houston, citing alleged theft of US technologies, improper use of the student exchange system and what it called an employee behavior, incompatible with a standard practice of diplomatic behavior. The same day, Beijing demanded that the US close its consulate general in Chengdu.