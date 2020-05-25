{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Armenia confirms 452 new coronavirus cases in past day

Six coronavirus patients died at hospitals in the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in the republic to 87

YEREVAN, May 25. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 452 in the past twenty-four hours to 7,113, the republic’s Health Ministry reported on Monday.

"A total of 452 new coronavirus cases were identified in the past twenty-four hours. As many as 3,145 patients recovered from the illness while the number of infected people stands at 7,113," the ministry said in a statement.

Six coronavirus patients died at hospitals in the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in the republic to 87, the statement says.

On May 14, the Armenian authorities extended by 30 days the state of emergency imposed over the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, all the types of public transport, kindergartens, fitness centers and shopping malls resumed their operation from May 18.

Although the Armenian authorities have eased economic restrictions, they have warned that tight measures will be introduced in the republic to fight the coronavirus, if the data show an increase in COVID-19 cases.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5,513,300 people have been infected worldwide and more than 346,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,309,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

