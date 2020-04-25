Over 2,800 attacks committed by Taliban after signing deal with US

ISLAMABAD, April 25. /TASS/. Members of the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) have committed 2,804 attacks after signing an agreement with the United States in late February, the Tolo News TV quoted Office of the National Security Council Spokesperson Javid Faisal as saying.

"Since early March and until April 19, Taliban conducted 2,804 attacks," he said. "As a result of those attacks, 789 civilians were killed or injured."

"On average, Taliban members committed 55 attacks every day," he added. "Throughout this period, 2,737 Taliban militants were killed or injured."

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban signed a peace deal in Qatar's capital Doha. Under the agreement, the US, its allies and the coalition were to pull out all troops from Afghanistan within 14 months. In its turn, the Taliban guaranteed not to use the Afghan soil for steps posing a threat to security of the US and its allies. It was agreed that up to 5,000 Taliban supporters and up to 1,000 people held by the Taliban were to be released as part of confidence-building measures by the launch of intra-Afghan talks. In line with the deal, intra-Afghan consultations were due to begin on March 10.