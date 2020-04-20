Turkey planning curfew in 31 provinces on April 23-26, Erdogan says

ANKARA, April 20. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced Monday that the government is planning to introduce curfew between April 23 and 26 due to the coronavirus pandemic effective in 31 provinces, he said following a cabinet meeting.

"For some time, we will not still impose the curfew at the weekend. Between 00:00 (local time - TASS) on April 23 and 00:00 on April 27 we are planning to introduce the curfew again in 31 provinces of the country. The details will be communicated later by the interior ministry," he stressed.

The decision might come as Turkey celebrates the day of national sovereignty and child protection day on April 23.

