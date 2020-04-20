UAE coronavirus cases top 7,600, reports say

TASS, April 20. Almost 500 new coronavirus infections have been recorded in the United Arab Emirates over the past 24 hours, Al Arabiya TV reported Monday.

According to the TV channel, the total number of cases in the UAE now stands at 7,625. Moreover, 43 people died in the country due to coronavirus-related complications.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,414,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 165,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 629,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.