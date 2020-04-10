Switzerland records over 730 coronavirus cases in 24 hours - health authority

GENEVA, April 10. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Switzerland rose by 734 in the past 24 hours, the country’s Federal Office of Public Health said on Friday.

According to the health authority, another 49 patients have died, bringing the death toll to 805. A total of 24,308 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country so far.

Switzerland identified its first coronavirus patient on February 25.

