No shelling attacks by Turkey-controlled groups reported from Syria’s Idlib

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. No shelling attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups were reported in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone during the past day whereas militants staged four shelling attacks, said Oleg Zhuravlev, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria.

"No shelling attacks by Turkey-controlled illegal armed groups were reported throughout the past 24 hours," he said, adding that four shelling attacks, carried out by militants of Jabhat al-Nusra and the Islamic Party of Turkestan (both outlawed in Russia), took place in the Hama, Idlib, Aleppo and Latakia governorates.

Moreover, Russian military police carried out five patrolling missions in the governorates of Aleppo, Raqqa and Al Hasakah. Army aviation planes took off from the Qamishli airfield in northeastern Syria for an aerial patrolling mission.

According to the Russian reconciliation center’s chief, four humanitarian missions took place in the governorates of Idlib, Aleppo, Raqqa and Al Hasakah, during which Syrian residents received over 4.6 tonnes of food. Russian military doctors provided medical assistance to 348 Syrian residents in Kobane (Aleppo), Qamishli (Al Hasakah) and Tal Saman (Raqqa).