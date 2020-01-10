Libyan National Army rejects Russian-Turkish ceasefire initiative — media

CAIRO, January 9. /TASS/. The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar has dismissed the Russian-Turkish initiative to establish a ceasefire, Libyan Armed Forces spokesperson Ahmed Mismari said, the Al-Arabiya TV channel reports.

"The commanders of the armed forces welcome the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at establishing peace in Libya, which also represents the army's taim and task," Mismari said. "However, the armed forces will continue fighting against terrorist groups designated as such by UN Security Council resolutions," he added.

"It is impossible to establish a civil society and achieve stability, security and democracy without destroying the terrorists," he noted. "Extremists have captured the country's capital, they receive support from several countries and governments which send them weapons, ammunition and militants for countering the army," Mismari said.

Following a meeting in Istanbul, Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on all parties in the Libyan conflict to put a hold on all hostilities and introduce a ceasefire starting at midnight on January 12.