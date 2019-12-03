Europe should be part of new treaty on intermediate-range nuclear forces — Macron

LONDON, December 3. /TASS/. Europe should take part in creating a new treaty on intermediate-range nuclear forces and join the agreement, French President Emmanuel Macron told a press conference after talks with US President Donald Trump in London.

"After the INF [Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces] Treaty ended, we need to build a new foundation for security. We need to understand what our relations with Russia will be like. I want negotiations to continue. Europe hopes that its opinion will be taken into account when drafting a new treaty on intermediate-range nuclear forces, and that Europe will become part of this treaty," Macron said.

"We need to ensure Europe's security, and I am thinking about those near the Russian borders — those who are not covered by the INF Treaty, so that they are not vulnerable in the face of Russian weapons," the French president added. Macron said that this situation will be discussed at a session with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.