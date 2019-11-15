Russian military police and aviation conduct several patrol missions in northern Syria

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. The Russian military police conducted a number of patrol missions in Syria’s Aleppo and al-Hasakah governorates, and the air taskforce conducted an aerial patrol mission in northern Syria, Major General Yury Borenkov, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Friday.

"The Russian military police continued patrol missions along the Ayn Isa-Mushrafet-Samran, Ayn Isa-al-Rahyat, Ajami-Bozgekli, Ajami-Manbij routes in the Aleppo governorate; the Sheirek Deyla-Kara Maniyah route in the al-Hasakah governorate. Military aviation force conducted an aerial patrol mission from the Qwaires airport to the Metras airport," Borenkov said.

On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in Sochi to agree on a ten-provision memorandum on joint operations to control the situation in northeastern Syria. Under the arrangement, Russian military police and Syrian border guards were deployed to Syrian territories outside the zone of Turkey’s Peace Spring operation. They were tasked with facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish units to a distance of 30 kilometers from the Syrian-Turkish border. The first joint patrol mission was conducted to the east of the Euphrates river on November 1 (near Qamishli).

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.