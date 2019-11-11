Bolivian President Evo Morales announces his resignation

BUENOS AIRES, November 11 / TASS /. Bolivian President Evo Morales announced his resignation on Sunday.

"We are resigning so that our brothers and sisters, civil servants, are not subjected to attacks and threats," he said in an appeal that was broadcast on social networks.

Morales called the current situation a coup d'etat. "Brothers and sisters, I want to tell you that our struggle is not ending, we will continue to fight for equality and peace," he added. "Now my duty as president is to find a way to calm the situation," Morales said. Earlier, the Armed Forces of Bolivia asked the president to resign. The opposition and trade unions made the same appeal.

Presidential election were held in Bolivia on October 20. According to information published by the High Electoral Court, the incumbent head of state Morales won them. His main rival, ex-president Carlos Mesa, said he would not recognize Morales' victory in the first round. After the announcement of the results of the will in Bolivia, protests and strikes began. Morales imposed a state of emergency and accused the opposition of trying to organize a coup.

On Sunday, the Organization of American States published a report stating that its experts who were involved in verifying the results of the counting of votes could not confirm these results, and called for a second vote. After that, Morales announced the preparation of new elections and changes in the composition of the High Electoral Court.