Putin outlines lucrative trajectories for cooperation with Uganda

SOCHI, October 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sees possibilities for cooperation between Russia and Uganda along the trajectories of construction and cybersecurity, as well as on other tracks.

"We also see possibilities for cooperation in the field of construction, development of information technologies and cybersecurity, agriculture, medicine and pharmaceutics, telecommunications, operation and servicing of helicopters, as well as ecology," the Russian president said in the opening remarks at talks with Uganda’s President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

According to President Putin, the common task at the present moment is to develop trade and economic relations, as well as increase trade. "This said, I deem as useful the decision to set up a working group for cooperation in the natural resources sector within the framework of the intergovernmental commission, made during a business mission of the Russian business circles to Kampala," he said.

Putin said that with the participation of that commission, an agreement was reached in April 2018 to establish in Uganda a national system for exploring, assessing and certifying mineral deposits to set up an analytical laboratory with an international accreditation. According to Putin, these tasks can help boost bilateral activity.

The Russian leader also emphasized that a number of joint economic projects were being put into practice in Russia. As an example, he cited a cotton processing factory opened with the participation of Russian capital, as well as a company for the supplies of Russian-made consumer goods, established in Kampala by Russian trading house Yedinstvo.

On October 23-24, the resort city of Sochi is hosting the Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt’s head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The leaders of all 54 African countries were invited to come, and at least 40 of them have already confirmed their participation. Eight major African integration associations and organizations are also involved in the event. On the summit’s sidelines, an economic forum is taking place, attended by the continent’s heads of state, and representatives of the business community and government agencies. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event, and TASS is the official photo host agency of the summit and economic forum.