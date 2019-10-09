EU calls on Turkey to cease military op undermining IS fight

BRUSSELS, October 9. /TASS/. The Turkish military operation in northern Syria undermines the fight against the Islamic State terrorist organization, poses a threat of new refugee flows and, therefore, should be ceased, the Council of the European Union said in a statement approved by all 28 member states.
"The EU calls upon Turkey to cease the unilateral military action. Renewed armed hostilities in the north-east will further undermine the stability of the whole region, exacerbate civilian suffering and provoke further displacements. Prospects for the UN-led political process to achieve peace in Syria will be more difficult. Unilateral action on Turkey’s part threatens the progress achieved by the Global Coalition to defeat of Da'esh, of which Turkey is a member," the EU statement reads.