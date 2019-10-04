Kazakh, Russian presidents discuss future of Astana talks on Syria — diplomat

NUR-SULTAN, October 4. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the future of the Astana talks on Syria with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Sochi, Kazakh Foreign Ministry Spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov told reporters on Friday.

"Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the future of the Astana talks on the situation in Syria at their meeting in Sochi," he said.

The Kazakh diplomat pointed out that Tokayev had addressed the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club’s Sochi meeting and met with Putin. "He discussed various issues at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The parties confirmed that the Astana process would continue, the next round of talks is planned to take place in October, but no dates have been set yet," the Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman added.

The 13th high-level international meeting on Syria was held in the Kazakh capital on August 1-2. The talks involved delegations of the guarantor countries (Russia, Iran and Turkey), the Syrian government and Syria’s armed opposition. High-ranking officials from the United Nations, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq participated in the event as observers.