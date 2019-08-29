Putin, Merkel speak for consolidation of efforts to keep Iran nuclear deal in place

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have agreed that it is necessary to consolidate efforts to keep the Iran nuclear deal in place, the Kremlin press service said on Thursday after their telephone conversation.

"The sides discussed the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program," the press service said. "They stressed the necessity to consolidate efforts of all the parties concerned to keep the JCPOA in place."

According to the Kremlin press service, Merkel informed the Russian leader about the discussions of that topic at the recent Group of Seven summit in France’s Biarritz.