Traces of cocaine found in British Parliament’s toilets — media

LONDON, June 27. /TASS/. Traces of cocaine have been found in the building of the UK Parliament, including the premises where House of Commons MPs’ offices are located, The Sun tabloid newspaper reported on Thursday.

According to The Sun, the drug was detected in the Parliament and Whitehall buildings using a testing kit, which consists of pale pink wipes which turn blue in contact with cocaine. As a result of this test, four out of nine locations tested in the British Parliament showed traces of the drug. The largest amount was found in a restroom opposite a bar, which can only be accessed by MPs, high ranking officials, accredited parliamentary journalists and invited guests.

In the last few weeks, a number of British MPs publicly admitted to taking drugs after environment secretary Michael Gove revealed that he had been taking cocaine when working as a journalist in the 1990s. Development secretary Rory Stewart shared that he had smoked opium at a wedding in Iran, while ex-Brexit secretary Dominic Raab admitted to smoking cannabis at university. The two last standing candidates for the post of the leader of the Conservative Party - Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt - also revealed that they had used marijuana in the past.