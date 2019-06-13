Russia, Ukraine have small window of opportunities in their relations, says diplomat

PRAGUE, June 13. /TASS/. It is yet possible to normalize the Russian-Ukrainian relations, so, it is important not to miss a chance to do that, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said on Thursday.

"As for our bilateral relations with Ukraine, President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin spoke about them clearly yesterday," he said. "There is a small window of opportunities. What matters most is that this window be used to send constructive signals rather than what everyone has grown sick and tired of - hackneyed Russophobic commentaries and oratory."

"I believe such a possibility do exist but we must work to implement it," he stressed.