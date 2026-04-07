Russian ice hockey forward Kucherov scores 400th goal in NHL regular-season matches

WASHINGTON, April 7. /TASS/. Russian right-winger from the Tampa Bay Lightning Nikita Kucherov has reached the milestone of 400 goals scored in regular matches of the US-based National Hockey League (NHL).

On Monday night, Kucherov scored a goal in an away game against the Buffalo Sabres (2-4). He is now the 8th Russian to reach the record of 400 goals in NHL regular matches following Alexander Ovechkin (928), Yevgeny Malkin (532), Sergey Fyodorov (483), Alexander Mogilny (473), Ilya Kovalchuk (443), Pavel Bure (437) and Alexey Kovalyov (430).

This season, Kucherov has earned 126 points, chalking up 43 goals and 83 assists in 71 matches. He is currently sharing the top spot in this season’s NHL best-scorers race with Connor McDavid from the Edmonton Oilers, who boasts the same total of goals and assists.

Kucherov, 32, joined the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning in 2011 and has played for them ever since. In his career, he has 1,120 points (400 goals and 720 assists) in 874 regular-season games.

Kucherov is one of three Russians in history to win the Art Ross Trophy (in 2019, 2024, 2025), along with Pittsburgh Penguins’ Yevgeny Malkin (in 2009, 2012) and recently crowned goals king Alexander Ovechkin (2008). He also holds the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded in 2019) in addition to winning two Stanley Cups (in 2020, 2021).

In 2020, Kucherov led the Lightning to their first Stanley Cup title since 2004, amassing 34 playoff points (seven goals, 27 assists) during the campaign. The following year, he again won the Stanley Cup with his club.

Playing for the Russian national ice hockey team, Kucherov won bronze medals at the 2017 and 2019 IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championships.