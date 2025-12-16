International Gymnastics Federation grants neutral status to seven Russian athletes

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has cleared seven Russian athletes to compete as neutrals internationally, the press office of the Eussian Gymnastics Federation announced on Tuesday.

The athletes are Alyona Seliverstova, Arina Lavrenova, Daria Kudryavtseva, Yekaterina Timoshenko, Sofia Lobova, Nonna Nyanina (rhythmic gymnastics) and Ilya Musin (artistic gymnastics).

Moreover, three Russian gymnastics coaches also received the neutral status - Olga Abramova (rhythmic gymnastics), Igor Manko and Nikolai Kuksenkov (artistic gymnastics).

In total, as of December 16, the International Gymnastics Federation granted neutral status permissions to 268 Russian athletes.

According to the decision of the FIG, Russian and Belarusian athletes can compete in federation-sponsored tournaments only under a neutral status.