Brazil’s governing football body says friendly match against Russia not scheduled for 2025

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. A possible friendly match between the national football teams of Russia and Brazil is not scheduled for 2025, the press office of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) told TASS on Tuesday.

"The match against the Russian team is not on the schedule," the press office stated.

Earlier in the day, TASS reported citing information from Band.com.br web portal that the national football teams of Russia and Brazil may play a friendly match this fall.

The portal posted a letter that had been forwarded by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to the Russian Football Union (RFU). It stated that the Brazilian national team would be available for matches from October 6 to 14 and from November 10 to 18.

The Russian national football team will play a friendly match against Nigeria on June 6 at the 81,000-seat capacity Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow and on June 10, Russia is set to play an away friendly match against the national squad of Belarus.

Russia has not lost a single friendly football match since the introduced sanctions of world football authorities and boasts a goaltending clean sheet over the most recent eight matches played against Cuba (8-0), Serbia (4-0), Belarus (4-0), Vietnam (3-0), Brunei (11-0), Syria (4-0), Grenada (5-0) and Zambia (5-0).

Russia’s football ban

The International Association Football Federation (FIFA) announced on February 28, 2022 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments.

In turn, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made a similar decision in regard to the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as grounds for their respective bans on Russian teams’ participation in competitions.