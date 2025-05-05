Russian tennis players not on ATP’s Top-10 weekly Rankings for first time since 2019

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian players were not on the list of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) list of the Top-10 of global players since June 2019, according to the newly-published rankings issued on Monday.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev is now the country’s top tennis player in the ATP Rankings sitting in 11th place with 3,290 points. His countryman Andrey Rublev, who failed to defend his title last week at the 2025 Madrid Open, is now 17th with 2,580 points.

This week’s ATP Top-10 Rankings is as follows: 1st Jannik Sinner (Italy; 9,730); 2nd Alexander Zverev (Germany; 8,085); 3rd Carlos Alcaraz (Spain; 7,850); 4th Taylor Fritz (the United States; 4,815); 5th Jack Draper (the United Kingdom; 4,440); 6th Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 4,130); 7th Casper Ruud (Norway; 3,715); 8th Alex de Minaur (Australia; 3,635); 9th Lorenzo Musetti (Italy; 3,550) and 10th Holger Rune (Denmark, 3,440).

Medvedev, 29, spent sixteen weeks as the number one player in the world. He is the 2021 US Open Champion and has 20 ATP tournament titles under his belt. He won five of these 20 titles in 2023. Also, in 2021, he won the Davis Cup as well as the ATP Cup playing for the Russian national team.

Rublev, 27, has won 17 career ATP singles tournament titles and four more in men’s doubles. Rublev has also appeared in numerous Grand Slam tournaments, albeit never advancing beyond the quarterfinals.

He took home the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (with teammate Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and also won the 2021 Davis Cup as part of the Russian national team.

The 2025 Madrid Open is a clay-court tournament that was played at the Park Manzanares in the Spanish capital between April 22 and May 4.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

However, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but only under a neutral status.