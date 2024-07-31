Canada’s Auger-Aliassime ousts Russian tennis star Medvedev from 2024 Olympics

PARIS, July 31. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev lost on Wednesday in Round 3 of the tennis tournament at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games suffering a defeat to Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The Canadian defeated Medvedev, who played at the Olympics under a neutral status, in straight sets 6-3; 7-6 (7-5) and Auger-Aliassime is now set to face off in the quarterfinals of the Olympic tournament against the winner of the duel between Norway’s Casper Ruud and Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo.

Medvedev, 28, is currently fifth in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Rankings. In 2022, the top Russian racket spent sixteen weeks as the number one player in the world. He is the 2021 US Open Champion and has 20 ATP tournament titles under his belt. He won five of these 20 titles in 2023. Also, in 2021, he won the Davis Cup as well as the ATP Cup playing for the Russian national team.

Earlier in the month, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) published a list of Russian athletes allowed to participate under a neutral status at the 2024 Olympics in Paris and it included seven tennis players.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, Roman Safiullin, Pavel Kotov, Yekaterina Alexandrova, Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider were allowed to play in singles competitions and Yelena Vesnina/Alexandrova, Andreeva/Shnaider, Medvedev/Safiullin were set to go playing in doubles competitions.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11.

IOC’s regulations against Russia

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board convened for a meeting at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, on March 19-20 and following the opening day it decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in the Parade of Athletes and also exclude them from the 2024 Olympics overall medal standings.

The IOC, however, ruled that Russian athletes, cleared to participate in the upcoming Olympics, would not have to sign anything denouncing their country’s special military operation in Ukraine.

On October 12, 2023, the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) until further notice after the Russian organization included the Olympic councils of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions as its members.

The Swiss-based CAS registered on November 6, 2023 an appeal from the ROC against the IOC’s decision on the Russian governing Olympic body’s suspension.

The suspension means that the ROC cannot act as a national Olympic committee or receive financing from the Olympic movement. The IOC however reserved the right to clear Russian athletes to take part in the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 as neutrals. Later, IOC President Thomas Bach said that Russian athletes should have no affiliation with the ROC if they want to compete at the Olympic Games.