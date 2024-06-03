International Boxing Federation agrees on cooperation terms with Russia — IBA chief

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The International Boxing Federation (IBA) and the Russian Sports Ministry entered a cooperation agreement, IBA President Umar Kremlev said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, IBA President Kremlev and Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev met for talks in the Russian capital of Moscow.

"A meeting with Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev took place," Kremlev wrote on his Telegram channel. "We have agreed about the cooperation between the International Boxing Federation and the Russian Sports Ministry."

"I am confident that there is fruitful joint work ahead of us for the benefit of sports, athletes and coaches," the IBA president added.

Last week, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) declared that that boxers representing national federations that are members of the International Boxing Association (IBA) would be banned from the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in the United States.

The IOC stated last week that: "Boxing is currently not on the sports program of the Olympic Games LA28… It is therefore already clear that any boxer whose National Federation adheres to the IBA will not be able to participate in the Olympic Games LA28."

After Tokyo was home to the Olympic flame at the 2020 Summer Games, it was set to travel to Paris for the Summer Games in 2024, and then to Los Angeles in 2028. In 2021, at the 138th IOC (the International Olympic Committee) session in Tokyo, Australia’s Brisbane was selected to host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games.