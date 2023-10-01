Russian Veronika Kudermetova wins WTA tournament in Tokyo

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia's Veronika Kudermetova defeated Jessica Pegula in the final match of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournament in Tokyo.

The meeting ended 7-5, 6-1 in favor of Kudermetova, seeded number eight at the tournament. United States’ Pegula was second-seeded. In the quarterfinals, the Russian tennis player defeated Poland's Iga Swiatek, the number one seed.

Kudermetova, 26, is ranked 19th in the WTA rankings. She has one win at tournaments under the auspices of the organization. Her best result at Grand Slam tournaments is reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open 2022. In 2021, as a member of the Russian team, Kudermetova won the Billie Jean King Cup.

The hard-court tournament in Tokyo belongs to the WTA 500 category. The total prize fund is over $780,000. Last year's champion was Russian Liudmila Samsonova. Other Russians to win the tournament include Nadezhda Petrova, Maria Sharapova, Dinara Safina and Yelena Dementieva.