MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The DOBRO International Association of Volunteer and Non-Profit Organizations will train doctors and nurses in Mali and will teach the Russian language to local children, Artyom Vlasko, head of the association’s priority countries department, said.

"For our first year in Mali we have set four specific goals. We are starting with a medical mission. That is our top priority. We are focusing on primary healthcare, including dentists, gynecologists, pediatricians, ophthalmologists, dermatologists. We are planning to make trips for two or three weeks to Bamako (the capital of Mali - TASS) and the suburbs. Consultations, diagnostics, and training for local nurses and doctors. Our goal is to conduct at least 500 consultations and train at least 20 local professionals," Vlasko said at a press conference in the African Initiative publication.

He added that volunteers will begin teaching the Russian language to children at schools. The organization plans to launch a pilot program in one preschool group and then expand to three to five schools. The association’s initial goal is to increase the number of children learning Russian to one hundred, with five teachers.

Moreover, volunteers plan to open craft workshops for teenagers, where they can learn how to repair electronics, phones, air conditioners, and study auto mechanics, which will help them to find a job.

Another mission of the association is to support families of fallen Malian soldiers. At first, volunteers plan to provide targeted psychological, medical, and financial assistance to the families of military personnel who lost their lives. After the implementation of these pilot projects, the association plans to open a permanent center in Bamako.

On December 29, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law ratifying an agreement on the fundamentals of relations between Russia and the Republic of Mali, concluded on June 23, 2025, in Moscow. The parties agreed to develop ties based on respect, consideration of each other’s interests and compliance with international law. The sides will also cooperate on arms control, ensuring global security, and combating new challenges and threats, including international terrorism in all its forms. According to the document, Russia and Mali plan to promote the development of bilateral trade and economic ties, as well as cooperation in the fields of science, industry, finance, energy, agriculture, transport, information technology, mining, and mineral extraction.