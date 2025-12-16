DONETSK, December 16. /TASS/. People in Serbia fully support Russia, despite the government’s striving toward EU membership, Mario Bozik, a blogger and author of the Mario Knows podcast, told TASS.

"As for Serbia’s political course, our elite is pushing the country toward the so-called European Union while the Serbian people 100% support Russia. The Serbs have always been friends to the Russians and the Russians have always been friends to the Serbs. <…> As for history and the vision of Russia in Serbia, the educational system and the mass media, numerous cultural events are organized both in Belgrade and across the entire country to promote relations between our peoples," he said during a press tour of Donbass organized for foreign journalists.

This is Bozik's second visit to Donbass. "I have come here to see the actual situation on the ground and tell the truth about it to the rest of the world," he added.

The press tour to Donbass is being held as part of the project "Foreign Journalists for Russia," the organizers told TASS. Taking part are journalists from Italy, Serbia, the United States, Canada, France, and Brazil who visited the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Zaporozhye Region. This is the tenth such press tour. The project is being implemented with the support from Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin, deputy speaker of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, Alexander Babakov, and State Duma member Alexander Vorobyov.