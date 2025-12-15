Moscow sets trends for development of modern aesthetics — official

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Moscow sets directions for the development of modern aesthetics by combining global interior trends with the unique style of Russian design, Kristina Kostroma, Head of the Moscow Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development, told the journalists during Moscow Design & Decor Week.

"Moscow sets the direction in the development of modern aesthetics, combining global trends with the unique style of Russian design. Our local brands are scaling up and demonstrating a truly high-quality product that every guest of the seventh Moscow Design & Decor Week can see and evaluate," Kostroma said.

According to her, Moscow Design & Decor Week is a landmark event as it brings together brands from different countries. This season, 46 foreign companies are taking part. For the first time, Belarus and Hungary have presented their national stands.

Moscow Design & Decor Week is being held from December 11 to 14. Dozens of discussions are planned as part of it. Over 200 Russian and foreign speakers will hash over current trends in design. Foreign importers of furniture and decor will hold meetings with Russian manufacturers. In total, over 1,200 brands from Russia and abroad will be represented.

