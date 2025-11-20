Ukrainian intelligence uses fake accounts to recruit Russians for sabotage — FSB

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian intelligence services have started creating fake accounts on the Telegram messenger to recruit Russian citizens for acts of sabotage and terrorism, an officer of the Federal Security Service (FSB) reported.

"A new tactic employed by Ukrainian intelligence has been identified. They create fake accounts on various social networks, with a primary focus on Telegram. To enhance their credibility, these accounts are populated with photos and videos produced using artificial intelligence. These fabricated personas are then promoted to the public to persuade civilians to participate in sabotage and terrorist acts, or to target law enforcement officers and personnel of the Russian Defense Ministry for the purpose of obtaining classified information or orchestrating their elimination," he stated.

Earlier, the FSB reported the detention of a resident of the Donetsk People’s Republic who attempted to deliver two packages of British beer containing poison to a high-ranking military official. The detainee stated that a representative of Ukrainian intelligence had contacted him via Telegram and offered him money. He was instructed to retrieve packages at specified coordinates. One of the packages contained poisoned imported beer intended for use in a terrorist attack.