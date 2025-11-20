MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. More than 7,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine’s aggression since 2014, Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said in a message of greetings to an international forum commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Nuremberg Trials.

"The investigation showed that, since 2014, more than 27,000 civilians have been affected by Ukrainian aggression, of which 7,000, including 234 minors, have been killed, and 20,588 people, including 1,232 children, sustained wounds of varying severity," according to Bastrykin’s message read out by Hero of Russia Sergey Petrov, who heads the Committee’s public and political department.

Since 2014, the Investigative Committee has opened 8,614 probes into crimes committed by the Kiev regime against 2,230 people, including senior Ukrainian officials and security officers, members of radical groups, and foreign mercenaries, Bastrykin also revealed.