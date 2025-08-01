Russia to sign agreement on film market with EAEU partners

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russia intends to sign an agreement on cooperation in the area of producing and running films and videos. A decree on holding respective negotiations has been signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"The plan is to sign the agreement with member states of the Eurasian Economic Union," the press service of the Russian government told TASS.

The agreement is aimed at creating a single market for services related to the production and screening of films in the EAEU (Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan), according to a draft document published earlier on the website of the Eurasian Economic Commission. Five EAEU members intend to support mutually beneficial cooperation in this area, "including the formation of a mechanism to prevent service providers from violating the rights and legitimate interests of consumers, bona fide market participants, as well as public and state interests," the draft document reads.