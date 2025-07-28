Paris prosecutor's office says no new developments in Durov case

PARIS, July 28. /TASS/. There are no new developments in the case against Pavel Durov, co-founder of the Telegram messenger, a source in the Paris Prosecutor's office told TASS.

"The investigation is ongoing, there is no new information that could be given at this stage," the agency said.

Earlier, Le Monde reported that Durov was again summoned for questioning to a Paris court on Monday. Investigating judges in France may summon persons under investigation in current cases at their discretion.

On August 24 last year, Durov was detained at Le Bourget airport in Paris on a number of charges, including complicity in the administration of a network platform to commit illegal transactions as part of an organized criminal group. Such an offense, according to the Paris prosecutor's office, can be punishable by up to ten years in prison and a fine of 500,000 euros. By the decision of the investigating judge, the businessman was allowed to post a bail of five million euro and was placed under judicial control.

In mid-June, the French authorities relaxed the conditions of judicial control over Durov, allowing him to leave the republic from July 10.