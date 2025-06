ST. PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. The latest counter-UAV system will ensure security of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), development Director of the 3mx Company Sergey Shandobylo told TASS.

"Security should be proactive. We offer a solution that has been tested in real conditions. The latest counter-UAV system both monitors and acts. The protection of the whole SPIEF center will be ensured," he said.

The forum will be held on June 18-21.