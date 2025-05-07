Kiev wants to swap Kursk Region residents for detained Ukrainians — ombudswoman

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Kiev proposes to exchange its citizens detained in Russia on charges of complicity in terrorism for the Kursk Region civilians taken to the Sumy Region, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova told TASS.

"The Ukrainian side, for its part, believes that it should release those civilians who are now detained for complicity in terrorism. The relevant authorities have their own vision in this regard, and so far the dialogue has not been finalized," she said.

According to the ombudswoman, she considers Kiev's detention of civilians a flagrant violation not only of international norms and rules, but also of norms of morality and ethics. "What is the point of detaining people who have done no harm to Ukraine and not allowing them to return to their relatives and friends?" Moskalkova emphasized.

She also said that her office is in daily contact with relatives and friends of the residents of Kursk Region who remain in Ukraine. "We are continuing the dialogue not only with the Ukrainian side, but also with the international community, so that people can return to their relatives and friends. We will continue this dialogue and hope that we will be heard," the human rights commissioner added.