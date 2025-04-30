{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany

Top defense official to represent India at Victory Day celebrations in Moscow — sources

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not come to Moscow for Victory Day

NEW DELHI, April 30. /TASS/. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will represent India at the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9, sources told reporters.

"The Russian side was informed earlier that India would be represented by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh," they said.

The sources recalled that an invitation had been sent to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Modi would not come to Moscow for Victory Day, adding that the country would be represented at another level. According to an Indian government source, such a decision was taken in the light of developments following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam (In India’s union territory of Jammu and Kashmir), in which 26 people were killed.

80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany
Indian Prime Minister Modi not coming to Moscow for Victory Day parade — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that a large number of heads of state and governments will come to Moscow on May 9 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory over Nazi Germany in WWII
Read more
Russian troops liberate Doroshovka community in Kharkov Region over past day
Russia’s Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet over the past day
Read more
US understands inadmissibility of World War III — Russia’s top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov recalled US Vice President JD Vance's statement, warning all those who are urging the Ukrainian regime to continue the war
Read more
US national security advisor calls Ukraine 'one of most corrupt countries in world'
Mike Waltz added that Vladimir Zelensky could have "sat side-by-side" with US President Donald Trump after signing the minerals deal, but instead he chose to cause a scandal
Read more
Putin calls Victory Day sacred holiday for Russia, other post-Soviet countries
"The defeat of Nazism is our shared legacy," the Russian leader emphasized
Read more
US presidential envoy says impressed by Moscow Kremlin
Steve Witkoff believes Russian President Vladimir Putin sees an opportunity "for the first time in decades to recalibrate the relationship of the Russian Federation with the United States"
Read more
Trump says Ukraine to be 'crushed' very soon
The US leader believes that he is doing a great service to Ukraine
Read more
PM Mishustin to launch car bridge project between Russia, North Korea
His North Korean counterpart, Pak Thae Song, will attend the ceremony
Read more
Trump says Zelensky asked for more weapons at Rome meeting
US president noted that "he's been saying that for three years"
Read more
Press review: Kiev bets on war as EU whispers about renewing dialogue with Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 30th
Read more
Ukraine orders mandatory evacuation from seven villages near combat zone
Previously, residents of these settlements were encouraged to evacuate voluntarily
Read more
Russian sailor injured in US strikes on Yemen laying in hospital in Sanaa — envoy
Russia's charge d'affaires in Yemen Yevgeny Kudrov clarified that two more Russian citizens were slightly injured and their lives are not in danger
Read more
NATO’s attempt to attack Kaliningrad Region to be firmly rebuffed — Russian senator
Alexander Yaroshuk emphasized that military units in the region are at full combat readiness to repel any assault
Read more
People in Odessa, some other cities don’t want to be with Kiev — Russian lawmaker
According to the lawmaker, Vladimir Zelensky and his inner circle want to stay in power even after the conflict ends
Read more
English-speaking media highlight three frontrunners for papal throne
Between April 21 and 28, over 16,500 publications in 1,214 editions with a reader count of 352 million were recorded and analyzed
Read more
Ukraine’s military fires 39 munitions on DPR settlements in past day, 17 civilians injured
The Ukrainian bombardments reportedly damaged five residential buildings, an urban bus and six civilian infrastructure facilities
Read more
Conflict in Ukraine in final stage, says Trump
The US leader reiterated that the Ukrainian conflict would never have started if it were up to him
Read more
Russia favors start of direct talks with Ukraine without preconditions — Lavrov
"A ceasefire in this situation is seen as a precondition that will be used to further support the Kiev regime and strengthen its military capabilities," the minister pointed out
Read more
Medvedev warns that newly minted NATO members put themselves in Russia's crosshairs
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman wondered as to what security was obtained by the countries that joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization
Read more
What we know about forced evacuation from villages in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk region
According to the order, parents, relatives or legal representatives must get children out of the villages
Read more
BRICS concerned about expansion of protectionist measures
BRICS ministers recognized that the WTO is the "only multilateral institution with the necessary mandate to set the rules for the multilateral trading system"
Read more
BRICS foreign ministers hope for sustainable peace settlement in Ukraine
The ministers "recalled their national positions concerning the conflict in Ukraine," the documents says
Read more
Houthis say that hit US Harry Truman aircraft carrier in Red Sea — TV
According to the source, the latest Houthi attack on the US aircraft carrier group in the Red Sea lasted "for several hours" and the rebels used "a new tactic with the use of ballistic and cruise missile, and drones"
Read more
Russia’s top diplomat arrives on his first visit to Dominican Republic
Russia’s top diplomat arrived from Brazil where he attended a BRICS foreign ministers meeting
Read more
BRICS criticizes unilateral sanctions as running counter to international law
The ministers said such sanctions have "far-reaching implications for the human rights, including the right to development, of the general population of targeted states, disproportionally affecting the poor and people in vulnerable situations"
Read more
Houthis say that hit US Harry Truman aircraft carrier in Red Sea — TV
The source expects the US aircraft carrier to leave the theater of war any moment
Read more
BRICS condemns killings of civilians in Syrian provinces of Latakia, Tartus
On March 6, clashes broke out in the provinces of Latakia, Tartus and Homs between members of the security forces of Syria’s transitional government and supporters of former President Bashar Assad
Read more
Lavrov outlines Russia's approaches to Ukraine at BRICS foreign ministers' meeting
At the meeting with his BRICS colleagues, the Russian top diplomat emphasized "the importance of ending the practice adopted by the Kiev regime of exterminating everything that is in one way or another connected with Russia and the Russian world"
Read more
Russia-US dialogue should not be taken as sensation — Russia’s top diplomat
"We are now simply returning to normality," Sergey Lavrov emphasized
Read more
Russia-North Korea bridge project symbolic of link between countries — PM
"We are creating a reliable basis for a closer cooperation between the two countries, a road for an open and fruitful dialogue," Mikhail Mishustin stressed
Read more
Dollar’s share in trade payments among BRICS countries down to one third — Lavrov
The dialogue on creation of the BRICS Pay system is moving forward progressively
Read more
New war has already begun, for now fight is still over minds — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader emphasized that "a modern hot war cannot occur without prior preparation, and that preparation has already begun"
Read more
Russian Finance Ministry to hold federal loan bonds auction on April 30
Bids can be submitted via the Moscow Exchange or the St. Petersburg Currency Exchange
Read more
Russian stock market closes with falling indices
The MOEX Russia Index lost 2.53%, while the RTS Index edged down by 1.35%
Read more
Thirteen countries to work with Russia, China on creation of Lunar Station — Roscosmos
Russia has unique scientific expertise in the study of Venus with domestic landing technology that remains unmatched globally, as well as in the study of the Moon and Mars
Read more
Large number of world leaders to come to Moscow for Victory Day celebrations — Kremlin
This indicates that very many heads of state and governments share the importance of this holiday and Russia’s pride of the Victory over Nazism, Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Russia to develop relations with US not to detriment of partners — Lavrov
Russia continues to build its relations with the United States transparently, the foreign minister emphasized
Read more
Russian Il-38 aircraft hunt down enemy submarines in Sea of Japan drills
During the exercise, the aircraft practiced an algorithm of operations for notionally dropping sonar buoys
Read more
US envoy to UN points to Russia’s 'great opportunity' for lasting peace
John Kelley said "immense" benefits will be in store for Ukraine and Russia if they accept the US peace proposal
Read more
BRICS countries concerned of growing unjustified protectionism — declaration
The ministers "called upon all sides to take measures to defend free trade and multilateral trading system, with a view to addressing current trade challenges and fostering a favorable trade and investment environment for all," according to the declaration
Read more
Opposition plotted coup in Georgia in 2024 with support from abroad — security service
The security service pointed out that the mercenaries were ready to come to Georgia from Ukraine to participate in attacks on police officers, which would have exacerbated tensions
Read more
Kremlin spokesman gives brief on V-day ceasefire, North Korean troops, Kiev's illegitimacy
Russia has issues with the illegitimacy of the Kiev regime as it poses certain problems to the peace process, but the peace settlement is "the top priority," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Kremlin official reports London's claims to Black Sea region
"The United Kingdom has already established an ‘anti-mine coalition’ and now plans to escort merchant vessels with ships of its Royal Navy," Nikolay Patrushev said
Read more
Kiev wants to disrupt V-day ceasefire announced by Putin by all means — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik emphasized that Zelensky's regime is deliberately targeting civilians in Russia's frontline regions
Read more
Europe unlikely to gather 25,000 troops for Ukraine
The Times was given a rare insight into conversations between Europe’s defense ministers and military chiefs as they thrashed out plans for a "coalition of the willing" force
Read more
Battlegroup West hoists Russian flag over DPR’s Novoye settlement
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, some Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and surrendered
Read more
Russia’s WWII legacy being distorted for political gain — Putin
The Russian leader highlighted the need "to counter the spread of all forms of racism, neo-Nazism, Russophobia, anti-Semitism and other destructive ideas"
Read more
NATO practices seizing Russia’s Baltic exclave — Kremlin official
North Atlantic alliance is also practicing preventive strikes on Russia’s nuclear arsenals, Russian presidential aide and Maritime Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev said
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about exacerbated tensions along India-Pakistan border
According to media reports, Indian intelligence agencies allegedly found evidence that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence was involved in the terrorist attack committed by the Lashkar-e-Taiba group
Read more
Russian exporters expect to boost supplies of LNG, food, coal to China — deputy minister
In 2024, China and Russia set a new record, bringing their trade turnover to $244.81 billion
Read more
Russia must win special op, topple Kiev regime — Medvedev
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman emphasized the need to take every measure to make sure that a regime like that was never revived in any other country because "the price is too high"
Read more
Medvedev sees Zelensky meeting 'most tragic end'
The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council commented on the incident which claimed life of Yaroslav Moskalik, Deputy head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Finnish Fortum says does not intend to return to Russia
According to the report, the company is pursuing arbitration against Russia "for the unlawful seizure of its assets and court proceedings to recover unpaid intercompany loans"
Read more
Ukraine’s fate sealed, its remnants should never join NATO — Medvedev
The politician emphasized that Russia would not tolerate Ukraine joining any military alliance that advocates a unipolar world order
Read more
Trump says he could end up on Ukraine’s side in its conflict with Russia
The US president clarified that he would be "not necessarily on Zelensky’s side"
Read more
Russia’s victory in special op prerequisite for peace in Europe — Medvedev
According to the senior Russian official, this is the only way to ensure a bright future
Read more
Input of Russian IT industry to GDP up twofold over five years — PM
Mikhail Mishustin stressed that enterprises needed a reliable Russian software product for stable and successful operation
Read more
China's Shenzhou-19 space mission returns to Earth
The Shenzhou-19 spacecraft was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northern China on October 30
Read more
Pakistan opens fire at international border with India — agency
According to the report, Indian troops "responded swiftly and proportionately"
Read more
Russian senator says Kaliningrad Region well defended against NATO threats
Alexander Shenderyuk-Zhidkov emphasized that the region’s economy remains resilient and functions successfully
Read more
Russia, US have yet to discuss nuances of Ukraine peace plan — Moscow’s UN envoy
"Since the onset of the conflict, we have stated that we prefer diplomatic ways of attaining the objectives of our special military operation," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Putin remains committed to achieving special military operation objectives — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov recalled that the Russian President initially attempted to pursue these objectives through peaceful means before the start of the operation, but his initiatives were rejected
Read more
Kremlin aide points to NATO’s increased efforts to stifle Russia at sea
"The purposeful actions aimed at maritime blockade of our country have increased, including attempts to search ships in international waters and to commit acts of sabotage and terrorism," Nikolay Patrushev exemplified
Read more
Russians launch strikes on enemy troops near Volchansk, using Molniya drones — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the bulk of successful Russian attacks have been carried out by Molniya drones
Read more
BRICS countries support use of nationals currencies in trade, financial settlements
Top diplomats from the BRICS reaffirmed the Group of Twenty’s important role as "the premier forum for international economic cooperation that comprises both emerging and developed economies."
Read more
White House claims that China is waging an economic war against the US
According to US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, the US "will use all necessary legal means to stop American companies from investing in China’s military-industrial sector"
Read more
Russia’s top diplomat to discuss boosting ties in trade, tourism in Dominican Republic
Sergey Lavrov's visit comes as the two countries mark the 80th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations
Read more
Russia in talks to help India build space station — Roscosmos
Indian Space Research Organization is currently working to construct India's first space station, which will comprise five modules
Read more
Top BRICS diplomats call for rejecting double standards in fighting against terrorism
They also strongly condemned the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and stressed that any acts of terrorism are "criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed"
Read more
Russia ready for direct talks with Ukraine, Kiev yet to respond — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov said the Ukraine tries "to put forward preconditions to any process like a ceasefire"
Read more
Russia distrusts Ukraine’s ceasefire proposals — Lavrov
The Russia's top diplomat stressed that there were a couple of hundred violations of 30-days moratorium on striking energy infrastructure by the Ukrainian army recorded by Russian representatives
Read more
Lavrov says sure BRICS expansion process will soon continue
There is understanding that the partner countries will be priority candidates for full-fledged membership, the Russian top diplomat stressed
Read more
Few Western countries behind all big conflicts of past 300 years — intelligence chief
"The upcoming celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory is an opportunity to reflect back on history and draw some conclusions," Sergey Naryshkin pointed out
Read more
Foreign ministers' declaration contains no mention of ICC alternative in BRICS — Lavrov
The foreign minister emphasized that Russia supported the idea that "international judicial processes should rely on a strong consensus of all states and participants"
Read more
Radio-electronic warfare systems suppress 15 Ukrainian drones approaching Smolensk
According to preliminary data, no casualties or damage occurred
Read more
BRICS nations call for coordinated measures against terrorist organizations
The ministers "reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens"
Read more
Russian army closing in on Ukrainian battlegroup in Kupyansk after Doroshovka liberation
According to military expert Andrey Marochko, the liberation of Doroshovka evidences that Russian troops are consistently exploiting their success in the Dvurechnaya bridgehead
Read more
Press review: Putin declares V-Day truce and defense spending spikes worldwide
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, April 29th
Read more
Indian forces free to choose means, dates of response to Kashmir terrorist attack — PM
Narendra Modi expressed full confidence in the professionalism of the Indian military and vowed to pursue and severely punish terrorists
Read more
Concessions to the US in trade will only fuel their appetite — Chinese foreign minister
Wang Yi noted that maintaining the rules of multilateral trade is the most pressing current issue
Read more
Russia, Cuba sign declaration on countering unilateral coercive measures — MFA
During the ceremony, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed confidence that Cuba, as a BRICS partner country, will play an "active and constructive role" in the work of the group
Read more
Medvedev believes that threat of nuclear apocalypse is still there
The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council highlighted US President Donald Trump’s candid observation that World War III nearly erupted over Ukraine, describing it as a "correct and simple" statement
Read more
West shatters international financial architecture — Lavrov
Particular attention was paid to the need of continuing the effort of promoting the reform of international monetary and financial institutions, the minister said
Read more
Defending historical memory and security architecture: Putin’s key statements in Volgograd
According to the Russian leader, the world needs "a new architecture of equal and indivisible security, which would reliably protect all states without compromising the security of others"
Read more
Foreign mercenaries fighting for Ukraine legitimate targets for Russia — Medvedev
The Security Council deputy chairman added that Russia treats prisoners of war in accordance with international law and guarantees their survival if they surrender voluntarily
Read more
Positions of BRICS countries on economy’s fragmentation consequences coincide
The World Trade Organization should remain in the center of the trade system, which needs to be adapted to current realities, Sergey Lavrov emphasized
Read more
Hungary moves to exit International Criminal Court
Presenting the document to the lawmakers, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated that the ICC has become biased in recent years, using various states to achieve its objectives in international conflicts
Read more
Rolf becomes first official distributor of China’s Zeekr
The company will have the direct access to the official IT infrastructure of Zeekr and the catalog of original spare parts and equipment recommended by the manufacturer for maintenance
Read more
US expresses its concern over North Korea’s participation in Ukraine conflict
According to spokesperson for the US Department of State, "third countries," including North Korea, "have perpetuated" the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and "they bear responsibility for it"
Read more
May 9 parade to be held despite Kiev’s threats — Kremlin
Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky said that Ukraine was determining "Russia's pressure points" to encourage Moscow to engage in diplomacy, adding that Moscow "should be worried" about holding the Victory Day parade
Read more
Odessa rejects Kiev-imposed ideology — lawmaker
"Seeking to intimidate people, they burned dozens of civilians alive, losing Odessa for good," Mikhail Sheremet said
Read more
Russian troops liberate Novoye community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 525 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored fighting vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day
Read more
West turns blind eye to 'Nazis with lit torches' in Ukraine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted the importance of preserving the truth about the Great Patriotic War and World War II
Read more
Trump acknowledges US, Europe, Kiev to blame for Ukraine conflict — Medvedev
"Everything has once again turned upside down for European politicians because the current US President has found the courage and blamed the conflict not on Russia, which was the case for years," the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Read more
Press review: White House irritated with Zelensky’s behavior as India-Pakistan ties worsen
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 25th
Read more
FSB nabs three Ukrainian agents for assassination plot against Russian serviceman
"While the men were assembling their improvised explosive device, it went off prematurely," the report said
Read more
Victory in Russia’s special military operation getting closer — Kremlin aide
"The contours of our victory are already clearly visible," Nikolay Patrushev said
Read more
Russia shots down 34 Ukrainian drones over five regions overnight
According to the governor of the Vladimir Region in central Russia, Alexander Avdeyev, fire erupted at a warehouse in Murom after debris from downed drones fell
Read more
Tehran assume that explosion at Shahid Rajaee port could be act of sabotage or subversion
According to Mohammad Mehdi Shahriari, the accident could have been caused by FPV drones
Read more
Russia repaid lend-lease debts to US only under Putin — Kremlin spokesman
"A total of $11 billion was spent on lend-lease aid," Dmitry Peskov specified
Read more