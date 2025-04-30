Top defense official to represent India at Victory Day celebrations in Moscow — sources

NEW DELHI, April 30. /TASS/. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will represent India at the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9, sources told reporters.

"The Russian side was informed earlier that India would be represented by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh," they said.

The sources recalled that an invitation had been sent to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Modi would not come to Moscow for Victory Day, adding that the country would be represented at another level. According to an Indian government source, such a decision was taken in the light of developments following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam (In India’s union territory of Jammu and Kashmir), in which 26 people were killed.