VOLGOGRAD, April 29. /TASS/. The West is teaching Russia and Belarus pseudo-objectivity to erase memory of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"Western specialists in Belarusian history, in our Soviet, and Russian history write that we are speaking about our heroes too pretentiously and exaggerate the scale of their heroic deeds," he said at the plenary session of the "Great Heritage, Common Future" International Forum. "They hint that we should speak about our bad deeds as well. And not to forget the good Germans. They try to teach us pseudo-objectivity from across the ocean," the Belarusian leader pointed out.

Lukashenko emphasized that Poland, which neighbors Belarus, is holding events dedicated to the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp by the Red Army but is intentionally distorting history. "[They are holding events] without our participation. The German media report, you won’t believe it, that this concentration camp was liberated by American troops. All in all, they do everything to erase the memory of our Great Victory, of our winners," he said.

The Belarusian leader emphasized that people need to protect the memory of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War more than ever in current times. "We must do more to preserve our history. We should never be complacent and trust only in actions, not words," he concluded.