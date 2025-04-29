Trains begin to run again in Portugal following blackout

MADRID, April 29. /TASS/. Rail service in Portugal is slowly resuming following a major blackout on Monday, the Lusa agency reported.

Transportation between Lisbon and areas to the south of the capital on the peninsula of Setubal has been restored, the agency said. Portugal's acting Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said earlier that about 80% of the population had gotten power back.

On April 28, major blackouts occurred in Spain and Portugal, leaving millions of people without electricity and disrupting transport and communication systems. Power supply problems were also reported in Andorra and parts of southern France near the Spanish border, the Euronews television channel said.